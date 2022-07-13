Twitter sues to force Musk to complete $72 billion acquisition

Source: Associated Press

Twitter said on Wednesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the US$44 billion (NZ$72 billion) acquisition of the social media company.

Elon Musk likes Twitter so much, he's buying it.

Elon Musk likes Twitter so much, he's buying it. (Source: Getty)

Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said on Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.

The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted on Wednesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.”

Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation that “Musk refuses to honour his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit says.

The trial court in Delaware frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

READ MORE: Twitter ready to sue Elon Musk over failed takeover

Musk alleged on Saturday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. Twitter said last month that it was making available to Musk a ″fire hose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

The company has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake. Musk is also alleging that Twitter broke the acquisition agreement when it fired two top managers and laid off a third of its talent-acquisition team.

WorldNorth AmericaTechnology

Popular Stories

1

Cost of food continues to rise, prices up 6.6% on last year

2

Another blast of wild weather on the horizon

3

Gangs crackdown: Suite of new rules released by government

4

Murder charge after woman dies in West Auckland shooting

5

Person dead after vehicle 'swept away' crossing river near Dunedin

Latest Stories

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes on New York river

Brandon Smith cops three-week ban for referee abuse

Cruise ship with 118 Covid cases docks in Sydney

How to spot a concussion and what to do next

'Dampened demand' in housing market in June amid 'volatility'

Related Stories

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes on New York river

US kills ISIS group leader in Syria drone strike

Analysis: US VP addressing Pacific Islands Forum a 'diplomatic coup'

First image from NASA's new space telescope revealed