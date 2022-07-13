Kiwis star channelling mamba mentality on NRL captaincy debut

Ahead of his 150th NRL game, Penrith enforcer James Fisher-Harris says the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is the inspiration behind his approach to the NRL.

James Fisher-Harris playing for the Kiwis against Tonga in June. (Source: Photosport)

Fisher-Harris is one of the most physical players in the NRL, debuting for the Panthers in 2016 and an integral member of their 2021 premiership tilt.

But despite ranking among the top ten props for run metres and post-contact metres this season, Fisher-Harris' physicality isn't the most impressive part of his game, according to front-row teammate Moses Leota.

"It's more his mentality," Leota told AAP.

"He loves Kobe, he likes to pick out little gems from Kobe. He does it at training - he's always doing extra reps for games. It shows in the game."

Born and raised in remote Kohukohu, New Zealand, Fisher-Harris fell in love with basketball when he arrived in Australia to play rugby league, and was particularly drawn to Bryant's career.

"That's my guy," Fisher-Harris told AAP.

"His work ethic and how he went about things; He made it cool to be obsessed with working hard, that you're allowed to be possessed by working hard.

"I want to be the best I can be, so why not follow that route?"

In the absence of Penrith's State of Origin players, Fisher-Harris will assume the captaincy against Wests Tigers this weekend, alongside fullback Dylan Edwards.

"I'm not going to lie, (captaining the Panthers) has been an aspiration," he said.

"We've got two great captains in 'Clez' (Nathan Cleary) and 'Yeoy' (Isaah Yeo) that we trust and they lead us everywhere but now it's mine and Dyl's chance and we can't take it for granted."

Fisher-Harris played for New Zealand in the Test victory over Tonga last month and said he one day hoped to take on a similar leadership role at international level.

"I'm at that point in my life where I speak up when I want to speak up," he said.

"I've played a few games now and know the game a bit more.

The usually reserved Fisher-Harris said the emotion of the 150-game milestone had not yet hit him.

"I'll probably just let it all out on the field. That's how I roll."