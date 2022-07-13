Black Caps take ODI series against Ireland

The Black Caps have won the one-day series against Ireland after winning the second game in Dublin by three wickets.

Michael Bracewell. (Source: Photosport)

After being asked to bat first Ireland were dismissed for 216, which New Zealand reached in their 39th over.

New Zealand won the opening game by one wicket.

George Dockrell top scored for the home side with 74, while Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner took two wickets each.

The Black Caps made a terrible start in their run chase, losing both Martin Guptill and Will Young to golden ducks without a run on the board.

Finn Allen made 60 and captain Tom Latham 55.

It was again left to Bracewell, who scored a match winning century in the first game, to get the New Zealanders home with an unbeaten 42 off 40 balls.

Bracewell was named player of the game.

Latham says it was a great performance by his side.

"Winning the toss was obviously pretty crucial but we still had to put the ball in the right areas.

"Matt Henry getting wickets in the Powerplay was important and then the spinners got some grip.

"We got off to a shaky start in the chase but Finn Allen played well and we managed to get over the line in the end.

"Michael Bracewell showed outstanding composure at the end. He's building a lot of confidence and hopefully he can take that on for a few more months."

The third and final ODI is in Dublin on Friday.

The two sides then meet in a T20 series.