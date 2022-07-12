World population to surpass 8 billion by November 15

The United Nations says the world's population is projected to reach 8 billion on November 15th of this year and could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 10.4 billion by the end of the century.

People on the street in New York City (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

"Population growth is a tangible sign of our collective success in improving the living conditions of everyday people throughout the world," said Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs.

The UN report said the population growth is caused in part by declining levels of mortality, as reflected in increased levels of life expectancy at birth.

Globally, life expectancy reached 72.8 years in 2019, an increase of almost 9 years since 1990.

Further reductions in mortality are projected to result in an average longevity of around 77.2 years globally in 2050.