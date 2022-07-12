World population to surpass 8 billion by November 15

Source: Associated Press

The United Nations says the world's population is projected to reach 8 billion on November 15th of this year and could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 10.4 billion by the end of the century.

People on the street in New York City (file picture).

People on the street in New York City (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

"Population growth is a tangible sign of our collective success in improving the living conditions of everyday people throughout the world," said Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs.

The UN report said the population growth is caused in part by declining levels of mortality, as reflected in increased levels of life expectancy at birth.

Globally, life expectancy reached 72.8 years in 2019, an increase of almost 9 years since 1990.

Further reductions in mortality are projected to result in an average longevity of around 77.2 years globally in 2050.

World

Popular Stories

1

Photo gallery: Slips, snow and flying trampoline as storm hits

2

LIVE: Power outages, travel disruption as wild weather lashes NZ

3

What to do if your travel plans are disrupted

4

All-time low: All Blacks plummet in world rugby rankings

5

No refund after airline cancels flight could breach rules

Latest Stories

Photo gallery: Slips, snow and flying trampoline as storm hits

Second monkeypox case confirmed in New Zealand

LIVE: Power outages, travel disruption as wild weather lashes NZ

Indian con artists stage fake IPL to swindle Russian gamblers

Kamala Harris to address Pacific Islands Forum

Related Stories

Kamala Harris to address Pacific Islands Forum

Hospitals 'must' offer abortions if life of mother at risk - Biden

Britain's new PM expected to be announced in early September

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine