More than $300k worth of jewellery stolen from Auckland store

The owner of an Auckland jewellery store targeted in a daylight theft has lost an estimated $300,000 - $400,000 worth of stock.

One of the smashed cases. (Source: Supplied)

Two men entered the TJ Handcrafted jewellery store in Botany at 2.30pm on Monday.

They used hammers to smash the counters and steal 22 to 24 carat Indian and Arabic gold.

Store owner TJ Haddadin said the thieves walked away with 3-4kg of finished gold.

"They cleared easily around $300,000 to $400,000 of stock, and that's manufacturing cost not retail," Haddadin said.

"They came in with hammers and threatened to hurt staff - then walked out of the store after taking high value items."

Police said an investigation was underway and no arrests have been made yet.

"They're just taking the mickey, they think that the law is too gentle, too soft so we can get away with it," Haddadin said.

This follows the arrest of 10 young people who allegedly ram raided a dairy in Belmont on Monday.

Six young people were referred to youth aid and four were to appear in the Youth Court.

Police are also investigating another ram raid burglary in Papakura on Monday night.

Around 4.30am, a retail business on Settlement Road was targeted.

No arrests have been made so far.

rnz.co.nz