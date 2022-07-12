Heavy rain, gales, as wild weather hits much of the country

Strong winds and heavy rain are buffeting much of Aotearoa this morning as a low pressure system moves down the country.

The severe weather may be moving fast but it is packing a punch, MetService says.

The forecaster has issued more than 40 weather warnings and watches across the country for heavy rain, severe gales and snow into Wednesday at the latest.

The entire North Island is covered in a swathe of warnings and watches, while only parts of the bottom of the South Island and Rakiura/Stewart Island are not in the firing line.

Some parts of Northland have had up to 100mm of rain in the 24 hours to 7.30am. There was surface flooding in Kaeo.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said part of SH1 had been closed in Horeke on the Hokianga Harbour in Northland.

A person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a tree fell on a truck on Takahue Road, Kaitaia. The road is now open.

In Auckland the Harbour Bridge remains open but Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning of strong winds until 9am on Tuesday. They advise motorists to consider using an alternative route.

Waka Kotahi said in an update at 8.25am that State Highway 1 between Orewa and Puhoi, north of Auckland, will be closed due to fallen trees and a slip. Travellers are urged to avoid the area or be prepared to detour via SH16.

In the South Island, SH8 Fairlie to Lake Tekapo is closed due to snow and ice.

The latest radar showing the back edge of the rain to the west of Auckland. Strongest gusts so far in the region 115km/h at Manukau heads. https://t.co/tks2Q488UD pic.twitter.com/j6ezu7X2UA — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2022

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Coromandel Peninsula; Bay of Plenty including Rotorua; Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay; Taupō and Taihape; Mount Taranaki; Tasman; Tararua Range; Marlborough including Kaikōura Coast; Canterbury excluding Christchurch and Banks Peninsula; and North Otago and Dunedin.

Up to 160mm is expected to accumulate in some of these places.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne; Hawke's Bay; Tararua District and parts of Wairarapa; Christchurch and Banks Peninsula; coastal Clutha; Northland; Auckland; Great Barrier Island and Waikato.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, parts of Tasman, Buller and parts of Westland.

Gales up to 140km/h can be expected in some of these places.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch is in place for Northland; Coromandel Peninsula; Waikato; Waitomo; Taumarunui; Taranaki; Bay of Plenty; Rotorua; Taupō; Taihape; Whanganui; Manawatū; Kāpiti-Horowhenua; Wellington; Marlborough Sounds; parts of Hawke's Bay; Wairarapa; Tararua District; parts of Tasman; parts of Westland; and Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

An orange heavy snow warning is in place for parts of the Canterbury high country, while a heavy snow watch is in place for North and Central Otago, along with Queenstown Lakes.

🌧🌧🌧



Since midday yesterday Kerikeri has recorded just shy of 100mm of rain.



Auckland has had between 30-70mm and Coromandel between 50-120mm.



Lots of warnings are currently in force, get all the details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/dkldc1bgwU — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2022

MetService said snow down to 400m in Canterbury and 500m in Otago is expected to fall.

Warning amounts are also expected about and above 500m over inland Canterbury, south of Waimakariri River.

Warning amounts are also possible above 600m in the remainder of inland Canterbury and inland Otago.

A number of road snowfall warnings are also in place.