Sri Lankans party in president's home amid tension

Families in Sri Lanka's capital on Sunday took the opportunity to tour their president's residence after it was stormed by protesters.

Soldiers were deployed around the city but troops simply watched from afar as crowds of people splashed in the pool of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence, lounged on beds and took selfies on their cellphones to capture the moment.

Protesters also broke into the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire.

A party official, Ruwan Wijewardena, said Wickremesinghe was inside when the protesters gathered but security officers removed him to a different location.

Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Wijewardena said such acts will only polarise society and political parties.

Wickremesinghe said Saturday he would leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday.

Pressure on both men had grown as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to obtain food, fuel and other necessities.

If both president and prime minister resign, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will take over as temporary president, according to the constitution.

Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May in an effort to solve the shortages and start economic recovery.

Wickremesinghe had been part of crucial talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout program and with the World Food Program to prepare for a predicted food crisis.

The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.

Analysts say it is doubtful any new leader could do more than Wickremesinghe.