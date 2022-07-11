Prince George steals the show at Wimbledon final

Prince George made his first-ever appearance at a Wimbledon final on Monday.

Kate Middleton and Prince George at Wimbledon. (Source: Associated Press)

The eight-year-old prince sat alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box as they watched the men's final at the All England Club in London.

The future monarch - who will celebrate his ninth birthday on July 22 - wore a suit for the occasion and he was seen making animated facial expressions throughout the match.

Novak Djokovic defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive men's singles title, and he was handed the Wimbledon trophy by the duchess, who is the patron of the All England Club.

After the game Prince George met Djokovic and was even allowed to hold the trophy.

Kate Middleton also handed the women's trophy to Elena Rybakina on Sunday, after she overcame Ons Jabeur to win the Wimbledon final in three sets.

The duchess is a long-time fan of the sport and she recently described Wimbledon as being "very much" part of her life growing up.

She shared: "It's such a quintessential part of the English summer.

"I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

The duchess - who also has Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, with her husband - also recalled an embarrassing encounter with former Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras.

The royal admitted to being "mortified" by her brief meeting with the seven-time winner of the famous trophy.

The duchess - who is also the patron of both the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League - told the BBC: "My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"