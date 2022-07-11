Kiwi author's debut novel shortlisted for major international award

A Taranaki author has sparked a major international bidding war for her second novel following the fairytale-like success of her debut.

Jacquline Bublitz’s novel Before You Knew My Name garnered international award nominations and the attention of acclaimed author Marian Keyes after it was released last May.

The novel draws on the real-life murder of a young woman on the street where Bublitz had been living in Melbourne at the time.

Bublitz told Seven Sharp the book is about “taking the focus away from the perpetrator and bringing it back to the victim and the life they had and should have had”.

Early feedback for the book had been brutal, with one agent calling it “not emotional enough”.

“What I realised was because I’d been trying to keep it at a distance, I'd been trying to ‘write’,” she said.

But when her father died, she experienced “for the first time an intimacy with death”.

“It was cerebral, whereas now it was visceral so I rewrote the book with that sense of grief and loss and anger.

“And then bang, it's exactly what they say will happen – I had like five different agents going, ‘Wait, we really want to read this.’”

The novel has so far sold more than 110,000 copies in New Zealand and Australia alone. It's also flying off the shelves in 13 countries and has been translated into eight different languages.

After it was published, award nominations soon followed, including a coveted Gold Dagger.

Bublitz is the first Kiwi writer to be shortlisted since Dame Ngaio Marsh.

She said the success of her debut novel sometimes "feels like somebody else’s story".

But with fans waiting with anticipation for her second novel, there’s been little time to take in her newfound success.

“I am earning a living from writing which I'm not taking any of it for granted. I don't know how long it will last.

"I'm so lucky."