Bracewell goes big to save Black Caps' blushes against Ireland

New Zealand has managed to escape another historic sporting defeat to Ireland, with the Black Caps winning the first ODI in Dublin overnight by a wicket.

The Black Caps celebrate after Matt Henry dismisses Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie. (Source: Photosport)

Michael Bracewell was named player of the match, smashing 24 runs in the last over, including a winning six off the penultimate delivery.

The Black Caps finished on 305-9 in 49.5 overs in reply to Ireland's 300-9. Their win over Ireland comes a day after the Ireland rugby side beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time.

New Zealand looked well out of the contest at 120-5 in the 22nd over but Bracewell hit 127 not out off 82 balls, with the last of his seven sixes finishing the tense contest in style.

The Black Caps set a record by successfully chasing 20 off the final six balls. That surpassed the previous 50th-over best in ODI games by England against Australia in 1987.

Bracewell sent Craig Young's first two deliveries for four, launched a six over midwicket and then found the legside boundary again before securing victory with a six which cleared the rope at long on.

His knock included 20 fours and key stands of 61 for the seventh wicket with Ish Sodhi (25) and 64 for the ninth wicket with Lockie Ferguson (8).

The result was tough on Ireland, particularly Harry Tector who scored his first ODI century batting at No. 4 after New Zealand chose to bowl first.

Tector's emotional celebration - his grandmother died last weekend - came after he brought up his hundred from 109 balls after hitting a fourth successive four off Blair Tickner.

He was eventually out for 113.

New Zealand is at the start of a white-ball tour of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.