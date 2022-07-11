15 killed in Russian strike on Ukraine apartments

Dozens of Ukrainian emergency workers have laboured to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people. More than 20 people are believed to still be trapped.

Iryna Shulimova, 59, weeps at the scene in the after math of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The strike on Sunday (NZT) destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter of the town of Chasiv Yar, inhabited mostly by people who work in nearby factories.

On Monday (NZT), rescuers were able to remove enough of the bricks and concrete to retrieve a man who had been trapped for almost 24 hours. Rescuers laid him on a stretcher and he was quickly taken to a hospital.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region that includes Chasiv Yar, said an estimated 24 people were believed to still be trapped, including a nine-year-old child.

Cranes and excavators worked alongside rescue teams to clear away the ruins of one building, its walls completely shorn off by the impact of the strike. The thud of artillery on the nearby front line resonated just a few miles away, making some workers flinch and others run for cover.

Chasiv Yar is 20km southeast of Kramatorsk, a city that is a major target of Russian forces as they grind westward.

Residents said they heard at least three explosions and that many people were badly wounded in the blasts. A group of neighbours sat in a courtyard quietly discussing who was wounded and who was still missing.

"There was an explosion, all the windows blew out and I was thrown to the ground," 45-year-old Oksana said, who gave only her first name. She was in her third-floor apartment when the missiles struck.

"My kitchen walls and balcony have completely vanished," she added, struggling to hold back tears. "I called my children to tell them I was alive."

Irina Shulimova, a 59-year-old retiree, recalled the terror. "We didn't hear any incoming sound, we just felt the impact. I ran to hide in the corridor with my dogs. Everyone I knew started calling me to find out what had happened. I was shaking like a leaf."

Front doors and balconies were torn apart in the blast, and heaps of twisted metal and bricks lay on the ground. Crushed summer cherries were smeared on shattered window panes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russians of intentionally targeting civilians.

"Anyone who orders such strikes, everyone who carries them out in ordinary cities, in residential areas, kills absolutely consciously," he said in an address to Ukrainians.

"After such hits, they won't be able to say that they didn't know or didn't understand something."