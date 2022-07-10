Severe weather on the way for start of school holidays

Indoor games could be on the cards for the start of the school holidays, with severe weather watches in place for many parts of the country.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain in Canterbury from 6am Monday until Tuesday night.

The rain is expected to turn to snow above 500 metres in the Canterbury High Country.

Rain approaching warning criteria could also fall in Northland from two o'clock Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

It will reach Waikato, Taupo, Taihape and Gisborne Monday night and the upper South Island by Tuesday morning.

Winds approaching severe gale in exposed areas are likely for most of the country.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said: "With a low moving in from the west, and fronts approaching from the south and north, all bringing rain, we've got a pretty active run of days ahead of us."

MetService is describing the upcoming weather as a significant event.

