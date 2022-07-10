Overnight closures for Lyttelton Tunnel

The tunnel connecting Christchurch to its port, Lyttelton, will be closed overnight next week for testing.

Lyttelton Tunnel will shut from midnight to 5am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while Waka Kotahi contractors conduct deluge testing.

It will open for 10 minutes at the top of each hour for any waiting traffic.

Motorists can use Dyers Pass as an alternative route, however, delays should still be expected because night crews are also working to install new safety barriers along this road.

Emergency services will remain unaffected.

