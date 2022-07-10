Overnight closures for Lyttelton Tunnel

Source: Radio New Zealand

The tunnel connecting Christchurch to its port, Lyttelton, will be closed overnight next week for testing.

File image: Car in tunnel.

File image: Car in tunnel. (Source: istock.com)

Lyttelton Tunnel will shut from midnight to 5am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while Waka Kotahi contractors conduct deluge testing.

It will open for 10 minutes at the top of each hour for any waiting traffic.

Motorists can use Dyers Pass as an alternative route, however, delays should still be expected because night crews are also working to install new safety barriers along this road.

Emergency services will remain unaffected.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyTransport

Popular Stories

1

Eddie Jones blasts 'out of control' rugby laws

2

Mortgage wars: Banks offering incentives as market cools

3

Severe weather on the way for start of school holidays

4

All Blacks set for big drop in world rugby rankings

5

Overnight closures for Lyttelton Tunnel

Latest Stories

Overnight closures for Lyttelton Tunnel

Experts weigh in as first monkeypox case arrives in NZ

Good Sorts: South Island man's journey of family discovery

Kiwis among world's largest naval exercise in Hawaii

Mortgage wars: Banks offering incentives as market cools

Related Stories

21 puppies dumped at Canterbury river ready for new homes

Man seriously injured in Rolleston shooting

Latest photo of Canterbury’s legendary ‘black panther’ a joke

Call for fault-prone Air Force 757s to be replaced earlier