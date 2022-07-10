Muslim community in New Zealand celebrates with Eid festival day

The annual New Zealand Eid festival will take place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch this morning.

Eid festival. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The free, family event begins with a prayer, followed by a carnival-themed celebration displaying the diverse cultural backgrounds of the Muslim community.

The chair of New Zealand Eid Day, Javed Dadabhai, said everyone was welcome to attend.

"It's for Muslims and non-Muslims alike so we encourage anybody and everybody to come, especially being a Sunday; bring your kids, come and enjoy the food, the festivities, the games that we have," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's going to be a great time."

Dadabhai said there would be an increased police presence after recent hate crimes targeting Muslims.

Eid Day Project Manager, Kaif Hameed, said the police had worked with organisers on security at the event for many years.

"Police have told us that there will be an increased presence for the event and around the event as well, that was always negotiated with them."

rnz.co.nz