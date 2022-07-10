Bite or blight: Councillors dispute food trucks in Ashburton

Councillors have mixed views on whether food trucks are welcome attractions or eyesores at a central spot in Ashburton.

Food carts have been a regulalr fixture around Ashburton's Baring Square East. (Source: Ashburton Guardian)

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

Baring Square East was the focal point of debate around where mobile vendors can operate during the hearings for the Trading in Public Places by-law review.

The square in the centre of Ashburton will get a makeover as part of the new civic centre and library project, and as the building will contain a café it triggered the by-law review being brought forward.

The proposed changes to the by-law had looked to remove Havelock Street and East Street at Baring Square East as permitted sites.

A proposed alternative site on East Street opposite the old post office was considered not a suitable option as it did not have a power supply and would be opposite the newly opened Bel Air Dairy.

The hearing panel, consisting of six councillors, circled around whether to reinstate the sites around Baring Square East.

Councillor Lynette Lovett supported retaining the food trucks as they add flavour to the destination.

“If we are developing this park, we want people to go sit there and spend time in it,” Lovett said.

“If the food vendors are there it adds to the vibrancy of the area."

Councillor Rodger Letham totally opposed having any food trucks parked along East Street by the clock tower and preferred them on Havelock Street.

“To have food wagons dotted down [East Street] I think destroys the image of our town as people come into it,” Letham said.

Councillor Stuart Wilson had concerns as Havelock Street will become a “premium parking area” for the new library and civic centre.

The panel landed on having two permitted sites along East Street and retaining the three sites on Havelock Street but will consider a time limit of after 5:30pm.

The by-law proposes introducing other sites, including two permitted sites at Lake Hood and two in Rakaia but a proposed site on Lochead Crescent in Methven was removed.

Ashburton Citizens Association (ACA) secretary Donna Favel said in her submission there were other options to consider, such as Argyle Park and the Ashburton Airport, but there is nothing on the east side of Ashburton which “highlights the fact there is a lack of reserves on the east side”.

Another change in the by-law is extending trading hours to 10pm.

A final draft of the by-law will come back to council on July 29.

Why not Baring Square West?

Tu Meke BBQ’s Andrew Poswillo proposed creating a permanent food truck spot in town.

He said Ashburton needed something like Nelson’s Kirby Lane, an open-air community space frequented by food trucks and stall holders.

In his submission Poswillo opposed the proposed new site on East Street, and if Baring Square East was off the table he had proposed Baring Square West.

“There is ample parking, lighting, and away from CBD businesses,” Poswillo said.

With the simple addition of a power connections at Baring Square West, Poswillo said the site could be transformed into a food truck destination the town needed.

“We believe this is what Ashburton needs to add vibrancy and a point of difference to the CBD.”

Councillor Stuart Wilson put Poswillo’s suggestion to former Mayor Donna Favel, who was presenting on behalf of the Ashburton Citizens Association.

In her personal opinion she said the area “demands a certain amount of reverence with the cenotaph”.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.