Wimbledon: Kyrgios ready for 'mouth-watering' Djokovic final

This deficit was less daunting for Novak Djokovic. The tension less palpable. It's not that he wants to fall behind in matches, of course. It's that when he does, he knows how to deal with it.

Nick Kyrgios in action against Cristian Garin at Wimbledon. (Source: Associated Press)

“It's amazing how the whole game can fall apart, really, just because you feel you’re tense. Then no shots are really working properly. Your feet are static and slow,” Djokovic said. “Something happens in a match, then all of a sudden it’s completely different and you’re flying. Everything flows.”

The top-seeded Djokovic fashioned a second consecutive comeback victory at Wimbledon on Friday, beating No. 9 seed Cam Norrie of Britain 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to run his winning streak at the All England Club to 27 matches in a row as he pursues a fourth straight championship on its grass courts.

“The more you experience these kind of situations, not the better you feel, but just more prepared you feel. You know what to expect,” Djokovic said. "It’s always really about handling your own nerves better than maybe your opponent is his own. This internal battle is always the greatest."

ADVERTISEMENT

He will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the trophy on Sunday.

“The job,” Djokovic said, “is not finished.”

The unseeded Kyrgios, a combustible 27-year-old from Australia who drew jeers for the mere mention of his name during Djokovic’s on-court interview, did not need to play on Saturday because 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal withdrew with a torn abdominal muscle.

“Mouth-watering,” is how Kyrgios described the upcoming matchup.

He has won both previous meetings against Djokovic, although both were on hard courts five years ago.

“One thing is for sure,” Djokovic said. “There’s going to be a lot of fireworks, emotionally, from both.”

It will be the 32nd Grand Slam title match for Djokovic, breaking a tie for the men’s record he shared with Roger Federer, and gives the 35-year-old from Serbia a shot at a 21st major title and seventh at Wimbledon. Only Federer, with eight, owns more at the grass-court tournament among men.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the steamiest afternoon of the fortnight, with the temperature at 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius) and the air still, Djokovic often looked displeased early, gesticulating toward his guest box. But unlike in the quarterfinals, when he dropped the opening two sets against Jannik Sinner before winning in five, it took little time for Djokovic to assert his dominance.

Exactly what allows Djokovic to trail, then win — he has seven career comebacks from a two-set hole, including in the 2021 French Open final — is hard to know. He claimed a talking-to in the bathroom helped against Sinner. He joked that donning a white hat after the first set made a difference against Norrie.

Asked at Saturday's news conference to explain the white bottle he appeared to inhale from during another match, Djokovic offered this tongue-in-cheek reply: “Magic potion."

“You’ll find out soon,” he added, “but I can’t speak about it now.”