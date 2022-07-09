Gymnastics NZ making culture change after 'distressing' review

Gymnastics New Zealand has started a two year process towards addressing actions of the past and changing the future of the sport.

A gymnast chalks up. (Source: istock.com)

In response to "distressing and concerning allegations of abuse" uncovered within gymnastics in New Zealand, the governing body has approved a work plan aimed at finding solutions to the 50 recommendations made by last year's Independent Review.

The Independent Review highlighted a climate of fear and retribution, abusive coaches, body image issues and eating disorders.

An independently appointed Steering Committee was formed in November 2021 and was asked to advise GNZ on how it should respond to the review and bring about lasting change.

The Steering Committee met eight times since January 2022 to discuss, review and respond to the recommendations made in the Independent Review - the result is a work plan titled Shaping the Future of Gymnastics in Aotearoa.

The work plan covers four themes:

The Integrity theme includes engaging independent experts to look at preventative and restorative practices, ensuring complaints process is fit-for-purpose, empowering athlete voice and lifting the tamariki and rangatahi centered focus.

The Health and Wellbeing theme focuses on researching medical and health panels with current and ex-gymnasts and HPSNZ to determine the best way to provide this function while also building a long-term athlete development framework that incorporates a strong focus on biological and physiological development factors, particularly for young girls.

Priorities under Environment and Culture include defining GNZ's role in leading culture and how it can support best practice in clubs.

The People and Programmes theme will see the continuation of several initiatives underway such as the GNZ's Coach Development Framework, along with additional work in judging, technical committees, and looking at ways to ensure education and development programmes are tamariki and rangatahi focused and friendly.

The work plan was presented to the Board of Gymnastics New Zealand on 5 May and released publicly on 8 July.

Gymnastics New Zealand board chair Quinton Hall described the work plan as "one more step in improving our sport's culture and making meaningful change".

"Since Gymnastics New Zealand was made aware of widespread allegations of abuse within our sport, we have endeavored to take action and work with our community to make positive cultural change," Hall said.

"This progress shows our commitment to implementing the independent review recommendations and leading positive change in our sport.

"We are committed to making sure the practices and beliefs that led to the hurt and suffering endured by our community members cannot happen again."

Gymnastics New Zealand steering committee chair Sally McKechnie said the work plan was the result of a three-month process involving the review of all Independent Review recommendations.

"This work plan is not a final destination, but a waypoint in the sport's response to the challenges highlighted by the Independent Review," McKechnie said.

"It sets out 19 actions, projects and work streams for Gymnastics New Zealand and the gymnastics community to undertake, to provide substantive and transformative change.

"A number of these projects are ambitious and will need the whole gymnastics community to engage with them to achieve real change. This includes engagement with survivors, experts and the wider community, to bring this living document to life and to ensure it is successful."

The work plan will be implemented in three phases, with the highest priority actions being addressed by GNZ from this month though until mid 2023.

GNZ said next year work will begin on the recommended actions that have longer duration periods and require more complex and in-depth action and responses. At this point all priority actions will be completed.

From 2024 GNZ said the many elements of the work plan that required a new way of working for the gymnastics community and required ongoing commitment and monitoring would be focused on.

