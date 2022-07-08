Severe weather event impacts motorists as wintery blast hits

Waka Kotahi Transport Agency is urging people to be careful on the road as unsettled weather makes its way across the South Island in time for the start of the school holidays.

MetService is forecasting severe conditions, which can make driving hazardous, while several heavy snow and rain warnings are already in place.

A heavy snow warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country south of the Rangitata River where 5-10cm of snow is expected to fall down to 400 metres.

The snow is expected to contribute to travel delays while MetService has warned trees, powerlines and livestock in the area could all be at risk.

Further south, The Crown Range Road, Lindis Pass and Burkes Pass are all closed due to heavy snow.

Heavy snowfall has left some holidaymakers stranded, with alpine passes through the Mackenzie country and Central Otago closed due to snow.

Christchurch resident Megan Brown said she and her friends had been stranded in Lake Ohau in the Mackenzie basin during an overnight stop off.

She said the group was en route to Queenstown, but are unable to travel through the Lindis Pass due to not having any chains in their vehicles.

Queenstown Lakes District Council says there is also an underlying layer of black ice on the Crown Range Road.

Motorists have been urged to use the alternative route through Kawarau Gorge but they are warned to be cautious as this route is also affected by snow.

The council is expected to provide an update on the condition of the Crown Range Road and Lindis Pass at 10am.

People are being reminded to carry chains wherever they're travelling in the district today.

There are heavy rain warnings in place for many parts of the North Island and western South Island.

On the South Island's West Coast, a heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of Westland south of Otira with 150-230mm of rainfall expected between now and Saturday evening.

MetService has warned the heavy rain may lead to surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, Tasman west of Motueka, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty and Mount Taranaki are also under heavy rain warnings.

