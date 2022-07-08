13,344 new Covid cases on Friday ahead of school holidays

There are 13,344 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Covid-19 test (file photo).

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours, ahead of the start of the school holidays.

There are 587 people in hospital with the virus, 33 more than Thursday.

Nine people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three fewer than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced another 23 deaths of people with Covid-19. Eighteen of the deaths had occurred this month, while the others occurred in May and June. The final death occurred in January last year.

Of the 23 people who have died, one was aged in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Fourteen were men and nine were women.

Seven were from the Auckland region, four were from Canterbury/West Coast, two each were from the Wellington region and Southern district, and one each were from Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Tairawhiti, Whanganui and the MidCentral district.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1651.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 16.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 8313, up from 6422 a week ago, and up on 8013 24 hours ago.

Friday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (326), Auckland (4461), Waikato (812), Bay of Plenty (527), Lakes (248), Hawke's Bay (550), MidCentral (463), Whanganui (187), Taranaki (309), Tairāwhiti (99), Wairarapa (142), Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley (1568), Nelson Marlborough (391), Canterbury and West Coast (2107), South Canterbury (133) and Southern (1017).

The location of four cases is unknown.

"Today's new cases of Covid-19 show a further rise in case numbers," the ministry said.

"We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning."

A total of 3506 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 16,101 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 58,170. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 390 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Thursday, 10,710 community cases were announced.