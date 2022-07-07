Notorious WA paedophile bailed despite alleged supervision breach

Notorious Australian paedophile Bradley Pen Dragon has been bailed after being accused of breaching a supervision order when drawn images of children were allegedly found in his belongings.

Bradley Pen Dragon (Source: Nine)

Just two days after being freed last month, he was back behind bars after police said the 62-year-old had been found with images of children.

They took the form of "newspaper clippings" and "works of art" he'd created, 9News reports.

His lawyer said the images were innocuous and had been packed in his prison belongings without his knowledge.

He turned them over to police himself.

The 62-year-old was granted bail by a Perth magistrate on Wednesday who said even if found guilty of breaching his supervision order, it's unlikely he'd be jailed.

Pen Dragon has spent over half his life behind bars. He spent 13 years in a Thai jail for raping young girls in the 1990s, and was jailed in Australia for holding a mother at knife point in front of her baby.