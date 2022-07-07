Gasping baby taken to safety in boat amid NSW floodwaters

A baby who was having breathing problems on a NSW property cut off by floodwaters has been rescued by two NSW lifesavers who used an inflatable dinghy to reach the freezing infant.

Paramedics were called at about 4.30pm on Wednesday after receiving reports that a baby boy was struggling to breathe at a home in Bulga in the flooded Hunter region.

"Any callout involving an infant with breathing difficulties is very concerning, let alone in a flood zone," NSW Ambulance inspector Jake Broughton-Rouse said.

Two members of Surf Life Saving NSW, Lee Archer and Shane Dowsett used an inflatable dinghy to ferry the 10-month-old and his mother, battling flood currents to bring them to waiting paramedics.

Dowsett said it was probably the most harrowing call he'd ever received.

"Especially when a baby's involved, that's a little bit distressing because you know as a parent what it would be like seeing your child not breathing," he told ABC TV on Thursday.

Archer shrugged off their role in the drama, saying the pair were just part of a chain of people involved in saving the baby's life.

"Hopefully at the end of the day that chain works," he said.

The baby was taken to Singleton Hospital in a stable condition.

"The community first responders did an outstanding job in assessing and transporting the patient and mother across flood waters to the waiting ambulance," Broughton-Rouse said.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the rescue was among 50 others conducted around the state overnight, highlighting the extent of flooding around NSW.

"What trumps all of that is that wonderful spirit of service that Australians have in putting their own lives on the line to help others," the premier said on Thursday.

Just hours before the baby's rescue, police pulled a 72-year-old woman from a 4WD swept off a flooded rural road north of Kempsey.

She called for help after she was unable to get out of the car, which was wedged against a line of trees.

When a local sergeant made his way to the semi-submerged vehicle, he found the water was up to the trapped woman's neck.

Five other officers helped open the door and bring the woman to safety.

She was transported to Kempsey Hospital and treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.