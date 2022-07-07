Double gold medallist becomes Nauru's first Covid casualty

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Olympian is the first recorded Covid-related death in Nauru.

Reanna Solomon competing at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. (Source: Getty)

The Oceania Weightlifting Federation has announced the death of Reanna Solomon at the age of 40.

Solomon won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2002 in the super heavyweight category.

She competed at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens placing 10th overall, after which she retired from the sport.

As well, Solomon won three gold medals at the 2003 Pacific Games and she was many times Oceania Champion.

Former Nauru president and Nauru's greatest weightlifter Marcus Stephen says she set the standard for other Nauruan lifters to follow.

Paul Coffa, who is the general secretary of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation, said Solomon would be much missed.

"Apart from being a great athlete, Reanna was a devoted mother and wife and has sadly left behind her husband Tavita and their five children.

"On behalf of the Oceania and Commonwealth Weightlifting Federations we extend our deepest sympathies to her family and our condolences also to the Nauru Weightlifting Federation and the Nauru Olympic Committee.

"May her soul now rest in peace and may her sporting achievements be remembered always on the island of Nauru," Coffa said.

Cases now over 4,000

Meanwhile, there are now 4,066 active Covid-19 cases in Nauru with another 105 cases in the latest counting period.

There are nine people in the island's hospital Acute Care Unit.

The government says the number of houses in lockdown is now 345 containing 3,106 residents.

To curb the spread of the disease, the government has ramped up its enforcement of covid-19 measures.

It has introduced on-the-spot fines for anyone walking around for non-essential reasons, not wearing a mask, and gatherings of more than three.

The government says maximum penalties of up to $AU10,000 will be imposed for non-compliance.