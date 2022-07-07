Boris Johnson battles to stay in job after top ministers quit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has battled to remain in office, shrugging off calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-plagued leadership.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing St in London. (Source: Associated Press)

A delegation of Cabinet ministers planned to meet with him at his Downing Street office to press him to resign, Britain's Press Agency reported. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and long-time loyalist Brandon Lewis were among those expected to demand that he quit.

Earlier on Wednesday (Thursday NZT), members of the opposition Labour Party showered Johnson with shouts of "Go! Go!’" during the weekly ritual of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons as critics argued the leader's days were numbered following his poor handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official.

But more damningly, members of Johnson's own Conservative Party - wearied by the many scandals he has faced - also challenged their leader, with one asking whether there was anything that might prompt him to resign.

"Frankly…the job of the prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he's been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going," Johnson replied with the bluster he has used to fend off critics throughout nearly three years in office. "And that's what I'm going to do."

His fellow Conservatives listened quietly and offered little support.

Johnson is known for his ability to wiggle out of tight spots, managing to remain in power despite suggestions that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament about parties in government offices that broke Covid-19 lockdown rules.

He hung on even when 41% of Conservative lawmakers voted to oust him in a no-confidence vote last month and formerly loyal lieutenants urged him to quit.

But recent revelations that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against a lawmaker before he promoted the man to a senior position in his government have pushed him to the brink.

Many of his fellow Conservatives were concerned that Johnson no longer had the moral authority to govern at a time when difficult decisions are needed to address soaring food and energy prices, rising Covid-19 infections and the war in Ukraine. Others worry that he may now be a liability at the ballot box.

Johnson's grilling in Parliament was the first of two on Wednesday (Thursday NZT). He was also questioned by a committee of senior lawmakers.

Under current party rules, another no-confidence vote cannot be held for another 11 months, but party members can change that rule.

Months of discontent over Johnson's judgment and ethics erupted when former health secretary Javid and treasury chief Rishi Sunak resigned within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening (Wednesday NZT). The two heavyweights of the Cabinet were responsible for tackling two of the biggest issues facing Britain - the cost-of-living crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mindful of the need to shore up confidence, Johnson quickly replaced the ministers, promoting Nadhim Zahawi from the education department to treasury chief and installing his chief of staff, Steve Barclay, as health secretary.

But the resignations of more than 30 junior ministers and ministerial aides followed Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) and Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

As Johnson dug in, critics accused him of refusing to accept the inevitable and of behaving more like a president than a prime minister by referring to his "mandate". In Britain, voters elect a party to govern, not the prime minister directly.

The final straw for Sunak and Javid was the prime minister's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Conservative lawmaker Chris Pincher.

Last week, Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip after complaints he groped two men at a private club. That triggered a series of reports about past allegations levelled against Pincher - and shifting explanations from the government about what Johnson knew when he tapped the man for a senior job enforcing party discipline.

It was all too much for ministers who have been sent out to defend the government's position in radio and TV interviews, only to find the story changed within a few hours.