World’s largest atom smasher discovers new exotic particles

The physics lab that’s home to the world’s largest atom smasher announced on Tuesday (local time) the discovery of three new “exotic particles” that may give clues about the force that binds subatomic particles together.

The Large Hadron Collider. (Source: Associated Press)

The observation of a new type of pentaquark and the first duo of tetraquarks at CERN, the Geneva-area home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), offers a new angle to research the "strong force" that binds the nuclei of atoms.

Most exotic hadrons, which are subatomic particles, are made up of two or three elemental particles known as quarks.

The strong force is one of four atomic forces known in the universe, including “weak force,” which applies to the decay of particles, the electromagnetic force and gravity.

The announcement comes amid a flurry of activity this week at CERN. On Tuesday, the LHC’s underground ring of superconducting magnets that propel infinitesimal particles along a 27-kilometre circuit and at near light speed began the process of "smashing" the particles together again as part of “Run 3,” ending a three-year pause for maintenance and other checks.

The circuit is operating at the unprecedented energy of 13.6 trillion electron volts, which will offer the prospect of discoveries in particle physics. High-tech detectors snap up data from the collisions along the circular path.

CERN scientists hailed a smooth start to what is expected to be nearly four years of operation in “Run 3" - the third time the LHC has carried out collisions since its debut in 2008.