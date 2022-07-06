Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, his troops escalated their offensive in the neighbouring province, prompting the governor to urge a mass evacuation of residents.

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during a missile strike in outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said that getting the 350,000 people remaining in Donetsk province out is necessary to save lives and to enable the Ukrainian army to better defend towns from the Russian advance.

"The destiny of the whole country will be decided by the Donetsk region," Kyrylenko told reporters in Kramatrosk, the province's administrative centre and home to the Ukrainian military's regional headquarters.

"Once there are less people, we will be able to concentrate more on our enemy and perform our main tasks," Kyrylenko said.

The governor's call for residents to leave appeared to represent one of the biggest suggested evacuations of the war. According to the UN refugee agency, more than 7.1 million Ukrainians are estimated to be displaced within Ukraine, and more than 4.8 million refugees left the country since Russia's invasion started on February 24.

The governor said that because they house critical infrastructure such as water filtration plants, Russia's main targets are now Kramatorsk and a city 16km to the north, Sloviansk. Kyrylenko described the shelling as "very chaotic" without "a specific target...only to destroy civilian infrastructure and residential areas".

A barrage targeting Sloviansk indicated that Russian forces were positioned to advance farther into Ukraine's Donbas region, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial area where the country's most experienced soldiers are concentrated.

Sloviansk has previously taken rocket and artillery fire during Russia's war in Ukraine, but the bombardment picked up in recent days after Moscow took the last major city in neighbouring Luhansk province, Mayor Vadim Lyakh said.

"It's important to evacuate as many people as possible," he warned.

The Ukrainian military recently withdrew its troops from the city of Lysychansk to keep them from being surrounded. Russia's defence minister and Putin said the city's subsequent capture put Moscow in control of all of Luhansk, one of two provinces that make up the Donbas.

The question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength to complete its seizure of the Donbas by taking Donetsk province, too. Putin has acknowledged that Russian troops who fought in Luhansk need to "take some rest and beef up their combat capability".

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the war in Ukraine would continue until all of the goals set by Putin are achieved. However, Shoigu said "the main priorities" for Moscow at the moment were "preserving the lives and health" of the troops, as well as "excluding the threat to the security of civilians".