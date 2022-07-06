Skeleton of a T-Rex cousin to be auctioned in New York

Source: Associated Press

The fossilised skeleton of a T-Rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's has announced.

A Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton, the first to be offered at auction, at Sotheby's New York. (Source: Associated Press)

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby's natural history auction on July 28, the auction house said.

The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.

The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, Sotheby's said. It measures nearly 3m tall and 6.7m long.

All of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections, making this one the only specimen available for private ownership, the auction house said.

"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," Cassandra Hatton Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture said.

Sotheby's presale estimate for the fossil is US$5 million to US$8 million.

