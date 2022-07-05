Rowing NZ disappointed by lack of Covid protocols in Europe

Rowing New Zealand is disappointed that Covid-19 measures seem to have been dropped in some parts of Europe.

Emma Twigg reacts after winning gold. (Source: Photosport)

Two New Zealand boats have been ruled out of this week's third World Cup regatta in Switzerland after three members of the squad contracted the virus at last week's Royal Henley regatta.

One of those out is Olympic champion Emma Twigg who won't compete in the single and the double in Lucerne.

General Manager of Performance for Rowing New Zealand, Judith Hamilton says while they've continued to adhere to the Covid protocols they had at the Olympics, others are no longer interested.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The challenge for us certainly in London was no one else was wearing masks except probably the Australians.

"So as far as everyone else is concerned Covid is not a thing," said Hamilton.

However she says World Rowing has now mandated protocols for this weekend's regatta in Lucerne.

"World Rowing's communications suggested that Switzerland's Covid cases are on the increase and so they're being vigilant in making sure that people are following good Covid practices."

Hamilton says it's particularly disappointing for Twigg who now won't have raced at all on tour.

Twigg joined the tour late following the birth of her first child.

"Absolutely gutted for her, it's a real shame that she hasn't been able to go, her whole campaign was based on competing at Henley and then at World Cup three before returning home so yes it's unfortunate."

ADVERTISEMENT

Twigg's next international opportunity is likely to be the World Championships in the Czech Republic in September.... which means she won't have raced at that level since last year's Olympics.

Philip Wilson is one of the other New Zealand rowers isolating, but Hamilton still hopes to be able to have the men's quad competing this week with a rearranged crew.

rnz.co.nz