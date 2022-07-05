Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne celebrate 40 years of marriage

Source: Bang Showbiz

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have celebrated 40 years of marriage with a series of throwback Instagram posts.

Sharon and Ozzy on wedding day.

Sharon and Ozzy on wedding day. (Source: Instagram)

The 73-year-old rock legend has been married to TV star Sharon since 1972, and took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife as he marked the milestone anniversary on Tuesday.

Alongside a throwback pic from their wedding day, he wrote: "40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love!"

Meanwhile, Sharon - who has 38-year-old Aimee, who goes by the stage name of Aro, as well as Kelly, 37 and Jack, 36, with her husband - shared her own post in which she noted that she and Ozzy will "always be at each other's side."

She wrote: "2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x ."

The happy posts come just weeks after former talent manager Sharon - who shot to fame herself when she and her husband started up The Osbournes reality show back in 2002 before going on to become known as a judge on 'The X Factor' - revealed that she was taking a break from her British show The Talk to be with her husband in LA as he recovered from an operation.

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

