Travis Barker on the mend after pancreatitis hospitalisation

Travis Barker is feeling "much better" after being hospitalised with "life-threatening" pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 drummer has been undergoing "intensive treatment" since he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles last week after being stricken by "excruciating pain" following a routine procedure.

He explained on his Instagram Story: "I went in for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.(sic)"

The 46-year-old musician's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also reflected on the "scary and emotional" week the couple have had.

She wrote on her own Instagram Story: "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

The Kardashians star said they were "so touched and appreciative" for the support they have received and expressed her thanks to Barker's medical team.

She added: "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.

"I am so, so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

She then wrote in another post: "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me."

Barker was pictured being taken to hospital in a wheelchair earlier this week, and it was claimed at the time he was barely able to walk due to the pain he was in.

A source said: "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were.

"Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."