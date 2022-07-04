Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday (Monday NZT) left several people dead and injured, police said.

An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Source: Associated Press)

The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.

“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured,” Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can't be ruled out.

“We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now.”

People evacuated from the Field's shopping center gather outside, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Source: Associated Press)

The shopping centre is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields, which opened in 2004.

A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was scheduled to be held at at the nearby Royal Arena. It was unclear whether the concert would go ahead.