Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Source: Associated Press

A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday (Monday NZT) left several people dead and injured, police said.

An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark.

An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Source: Associated Press)

The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.

“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured,” Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can't be ruled out.

“We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now.”

People evacuated from the Field's shopping center gather outside, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark.

People evacuated from the Field's shopping center gather outside, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark. (Source: Associated Press)

The shopping centre is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields, which opened in 2004.

A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was scheduled to be held at at the nearby Royal Arena. It was unclear whether the concert would go ahead.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Exclusive: Matthew Tukaki's job history not checked before Govt role

2

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

3

Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico

4

'It was hard for me' - Adesanya is made to work in UFC title defence

5

'He's a freak' - All Blacks left in awe of Ardie Savea's try

Latest Stories

Covid-19 reinfections will be driven by BA.5 - virologist

Body found in burnt out caravan in Christchurch

Flooding in Sydney forces thousands from their homes

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Russia claims control of pivotal eastern Ukrainian city

Related Stories

Russia claims control of pivotal eastern Ukrainian city

Europe monkeypox triples, Africa outbreak declared emergency

Germany plans to ease rules for legal changes of gender

Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region