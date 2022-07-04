Matt Lodge lifts lid on Warriors’ exit after joining Roosters

Matt Lodge has revealed why he left the Warriors, saying he was committed to extending his stay and relocating to Auckland in 2023 before the club parted ways with his father-in-law and brother-in-law.

Former Warrior Matt Lodge says he is keen on extending his stay at the Roosters - his third NRL club in the space of a year. (Source: Photosport)

Lodge is now with the Sydney Roosters, although he has been linked with the Dolphins next year where his father in father-in-law, Peter O'Sullivan, is the recruitment manager.

Peter's son and Lodge's brother-in-law, halfback Sean O'Sullivan, has also signed with the Dolphins.

The prop walked out on the Warriors in May and was paid out for the remainder of this season and next - his move coming after a similarly acrimonious departure from the Broncos.

"When I signed for the club I got convinced - it's no secret (who) my father-in-law (is) - and things weren't going well at the Broncos," Lodge said.

"Within six weeks they were both gone. It doesn't take a genius to work out that changes the dynamic of taking your family over there.

"I was close to re-signing there and they put a big deal on the table to stay for a long period of time but there were some things outside of footy that were more important to me."

Lodge, 27, said he was happy to say his time as an NRL enforcer was over after signing for his third club in the space of a year.

Lodge has joined a Roosters side sitting in 10th spot on the ladder in need of some added starch to ensure they don't miss the finals for the first time since 2016.

And he admitted a sense of relief that, unlike at his previous two clubs, he wasn't being brought to Bondi to be the spearhead of the forward pack.

"I don't have to come here and be the enforcer. I get to slot in behind the guys here and play a simplified role," Lodge said on Monday.

"I don't want to have to try to be that person.

"Lindsay (Collins) is an Origin player, and there's Jared (Waerea-Hargreaves) and Victor (Radley) so if I can crack into the team I can work behind them.

"The last few years [at the Warriors] I've had to have a bigger voice so I'm looking forward to being able to focus on my game and perfect that."

The Broncos and Warriors are still contributing to Lodge's salary for this season.

Lodge added he would like to extend his Roosters stay beyond the end of this year.

"I wouldn't come here if I didn't want a future here," he said.

Lodge will play for North Sydney in the NSW Cup before a likely debut for the Roosters against St George Illawarra on Saturday week.