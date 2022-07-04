Flooding in Sydney forces thousands from their homes

Resident's in Sydney's south west are in the midst of what's been described as a "life threatening emergency" with worsening floods forcing thousands of people from their homes.

Flooding in south west Sydney. (Source: Video screen shot from BBC)

One person has died in the flash floods and authorities are warning a low pressure system could bring more severe floods than what residents experienced earlier this year.

Residents of the Wallacia Caravan Park, areas of Emu Plains and parts of Penrith have been ordered to evacuate after a wet combination of heavy rainfall and rapid dam spillages caused Sydney rivers to rise at an alarming rate, shattering previous records.

Parts of Lower Portland, Pitt Town, Agnes Banks and South Maroota are being ordered to evacuate by the early morning.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke says the Warragamba Dam is spilling at a rate of over 500 gigalitres a day, which is a higher than during the floods in March and April this year which inundated large swathes of the state.

Widespread rain is expected to continue into Monday morning, with damaging winds and surf on the horizon as an east coast low approaches.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the heavy rainfall was expected to ease during the afternoon.

Major flooding is forecast for far western Sydney including Windsor, Sackville and Wisemans Ferry.

Cooke said the SES responded 83 flood rescues in the past 24 hours urging people to heed warnings.

Six evacuation centres have opened in western Sydney in anticipation of possible displaced residents.

The SES was joined by 100 Australian Defence Force members on Sunday, assisting with sandbagging and door knocking communities to warn of flood threats focusing on the Hawkesbury-Nepean area