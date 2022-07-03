N.Korea lambastes US, Japan, S.Korea military cooperation

North Korea slammed the United States, South Korea and Japan, on Sunday, for pushing to boost their trilateral military cooperation targeting the North, warning that the move is prompting the country to reinforce its military capability.

Leaders of US, South Korea, Japan meet as NATO summit. (Source: Associated Press)

The statement comes as North Korea’s neighbours say the country is ready for its first nuclear test in five years.

“The prevailing situation more urgently calls for building up the country’s defence to actively cope with the rapid aggravation of the security environment of the Korean Peninsula,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said.

The statement took issue with a trilateral meeting among the US, South Korean and Japanese leaders on the sidelines of a NATO summit last week, where they underscored the need to strengthen their cooperation to deal with North Korean nuclear threats.

“The chief executives of the US, Japan and South Korea put their heads together for confrontation with (North Korea) and discussed the dangerous joint military countermeasures against it including the launch of tripartite joint military exercises,” the statement said.

North Korea views US-led military exercises in the region, particularly ones with rival South Korea, as an invasion rehearsal, though Washington and Seoul have repeatedly said they have no intentions of attacking the North.

A US, S.Korea joint naval exercise. (Source: Associated Press)

Earlier in June, the defence chiefs of the US, South Korea and Japan agreed to resume their combined missile warning and tracking exercises in response to North Korean weapons tests.

The statement accused the US of exaggerating rumours about North Korea “to provide an excuse for attaining military supremacy over the Asia-Pacific region.”

North Korea claimed the recent NATO summit proves the US plan to contain Russia and China by achieving the “militarisation of Europe” and forming a NATO-like alliance in Asia.