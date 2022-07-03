Good Sorts: Auckland woman helps others get past money woes

Hundreds of vulnerable Aucklanders are benefiting from the budgeting skills of Papatoetoe's Dawn Saad every week - making her this week's Good Sorts.

For over 30 years, Dawn has run a non-profit accounting service in Papatoetoe that helps those who need it the most. She's now well past retirement age.

Dawn had originally been a budget adviser for the Department of Social Welfare before being made redundant. Now she uses a system called Total Money Management that sees her clients get an allowance while she deals with their bills.

For her, she said it all boils down to enabling her clients to "live within their means and have a wonderful life".

For the full story, watch the video above.