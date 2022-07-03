Europe monkeypox triples, Africa outbreak declared emergency

The World Health Organization's Europe chief warns that monkeypox cases in the region have tripled in the last two weeks, as African authorities say the outbreak is now an emergency.

Pox virus, illustration. Pox viruses are oval shaped and have double-strand DNA. (Source: Getty)

WHO Europe chief Dr Hans Kluge said in a statement that increased efforts were needed despite the UN health agency's decision last week that the escalating outbreak did not warrant a global health emergency.

“Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease,” Kluge said.

More than 5,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in 51 countries that don't normally report the disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Monkeypox - EU and US take further steps to curve outbreak

Kluge said the number of infections in Europe represents about 90% of the global total, with 31 countries having identified cases.

Kluge said data reported to the WHO show that 99% of cases have been in men, the majority in men that have sex with men. But he said there were now “small numbers” of cases among household contacts, including children.

About 10% of patients were hospitalised for treatment or isolated, and one person was admitted to an intensive care unit. No deaths have been reported.

In the UK, which has the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, officials have noted the disease is spreading in “defined sexual networks of gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.”

But in Africa, the WHO says that detailed data from Ghana shows monkeypox cases were almost evenly split between men and women, and no spread has been detected among men who have sex with men.

(file image) (Source: BBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

Until May, monkeypox had never been known to cause large outbreaks beyond parts of central and west Africa, where it's been sickening people for decades.

There have been about 1,800 suspected monkeypox cases in Africa, including more than 70 deaths, but only 109 have been lab-confirmed.

The lack of laboratory diagnosis and weak surveillance means many cases are going undetected.

“This particular outbreak for us means an emergency,” said Ahmed Ogwell, the acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control.

The WHO says monkeypox has spread to African countries where it hasn’t previously been seen, including South Africa, Ghana and Morocco. But more than 90% of the continent’s infections are in Congo and Nigeria, according to WHO Africa director, Dr Moeti Matshidiso.

Vaccines have never been used to stop monkeypox outbreaks in Africa, officials have relied mostly on contact tracing and isolation.

The WHO noted that, similar to the scramble for Covid-19 vaccines, countries with supplies of vaccines for monkeypox are not sharing them with African nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do not have any donations that have been offered to (poorer) countries,” said Fiona Braka, who heads the WHO emergency response team in Africa.

“We know that those countries that have some stocks, they are mainly reserving them for their own populations.”