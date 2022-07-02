Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look “disgusting” if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances.

Vladimir Putin rides a horse, 2009. (Source: Associated Press)

Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan on Thursday (local time) after he was asked about the western leaders who joked about him at the G7 summit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to "show that we’re tougher than Putin” amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian premier Justin Trudeau joked they could try to match Putin’s naked torso pictures with a “bare-chested horseback riding display,” one of his widely publicised athletic adventures.

Speaking to reporters, Putin retorted that, unlike him, the leaders at the G7 summit abuse alcohol and don't do sports.

“I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," he said.

“But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.”

He noted that to look good “it's necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports.”