Star-studded Tonga humbled in 36-0 thrashing from Fiji

Source: AAP

Israel Folau's return to international rugby lasted only half an hour as his Tonga team were thrashed 36-0 by a clinical Fiji in their Pacific Nations Cup opener in Suva on Saturday.

Malakai Fekitoa makes a run for Tonga against Fiji.

Malakai Fekitoa makes a run for Tonga against Fiji. (Source: Getty)

The former Wallabies outside back was playing his first test since he was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for social media posts considered homophobic.

The 33-year-old got just one touch of the ball before limping off with his team already 19-0 down in front of a crowd of just under 15,000 at Fiji's National Stadium.

Benefiting from a rule change that makes it easier to switch allegiance, the visitors also fielded former All Black backs Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau but they were served only scraps by the Tonga pack.

Fiji, helped by combinations forged in Super Rugby with Fijian Drua, simply dominated the setpiece and breakdown as they built a 22-0 halftime lead.

Lock Tevita Ratuva, winger Jiuta Wainiqolo and debutant centre Kalaveti Ravouvou scored tries before the break, the latter after a trademark Fiji move featuring pace, power and a string of offloads.

Fullback Seta Tuicuvu crossed in the 56th minute after a break from skipper Waisea Nayacalevu before winger Vinaya Habosi further enhanced his burgeoning reputation by scoring his team's fifth try on his test debut.

Former All Blacks centre Seta Tamanivalu also made his return to international rugby after a gap of five years from the Fiji bench in the second half.

Rugby

Popular Stories

1

Live Updates: All Blacks v Ireland at Eden Park

2

Auckland woman waits 5 hours in rain for ambulance after fall

3

Car on fire shuts westbound lanes on busy Auckland motorway

4

Star-studded Tonga humbled in 36-0 thrashing from Fiji

5

ABBA rings out as opposing protesters face-off in Dunedin

Latest Stories

Live Updates: All Blacks v Ireland at Eden Park

Ardern and Johnson agree new visa deal for those under 35

Star-studded Tonga humbled in 36-0 thrashing from Fiji

Cricketers Lauren Down and Jess Kerr to miss Commonwealth Games

FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup

Related Stories

Live Updates: All Blacks v Ireland at Eden Park

Samoa stun Wallabies' 'A' side with debutant's last-gasp winner

Foster confident he will be at Eden Park after Covid isolation

Ireland excited by shot at ending All Blacks' Eden Park streak