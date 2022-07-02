Samoa stun Wallabies' 'A' side with debutant's last-gasp winner

Source: AAP

Nigel Ah Wong's last-minute try has secured Samoa a 31-26 win over Australia 'A' in the opening game of the Pacific Nations Cup in Suva.

Australia A look to score against Samoa.

Australia A look to score against Samoa. (Source: Getty)

Debutant Ah Wong intercepted Lalakai Foketi's pass on the edge of the Australian 22-metre line in the dying seconds of Saturday's game before crossing unopposed to score his second try of the match and earn the Samoans the win.

The victory came after Samoa had led at halftime before the Australians fought back to level the scores.

James Tuttle's 76th-minute try looked to ave secured a draw before Ah Wong's intervention.

Former Wallabies winger Israel Folau will feature in the competition's second game of the day, playing for Tonga against Fiji in his first international rugby match since being sacked by Rugby Australia three years ago.

Rugby

