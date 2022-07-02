Person dies following two-car crash in Palmerston North

Source: 1News

One person has died following a two-car crash in Palmerston North on Saturday morning.

A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Ashhurst and Hillcrest Roads, in Ashhurst, around 6.55am.

A second person received minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

The road is while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

Inquiries will be made into the circumstances of the crash.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

New ZealandAccidentsManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Ardern welcomed at Downing Street by British PM Boris Johnson

2

Paid parental leave rises today

3

Person dies following two-car crash in Palmerston North

4

Sydney influencer accused of child sex abuse of 14-year-old boy

5

Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless - Putin

Latest Stories

Person dies following two-car crash in Palmerston North

UK and NZ PMs agree moves to improve research, travel, trade

Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region

Angry outpour at Roe v Wade Solidarity Protest in Wellington

You can blame your bad behaviour on childhood friends, science says

Related Stories

Pedestrian dies following Hunterville truck crash

E-bike rider seriously injured in crash with truck in Tokoroa

Woman's body found inside vehicle in Manukau Harbour

Burnt Koru Lounge toast prompts Wellington Airport evacuation