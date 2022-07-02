'Inspired' Venus Williams beats Kiwi Michael Venus at Wimbledon

Inspired by her sister's comeback, Venus Williams made one of her own at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Venus Williams hits the ball in her Wimbledon mixed doubles match against Michael Venus. (Source: Associated Press)

Williams and partner Jamie Murray won a mixed doubles that was the first in any tennis discipline for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion in more than 10 months.

They defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in a first-round match on No. 1 Court.

“(Entering) it was definitely super last minute. Just inspired by Serena,” the 42-year-old Williams said.

Serena Williams played her first match in a year on Wednesday on Centre Court, losing to Harmony Tan.

Jamie Murray, who also has a famous tennis sibling, said that Venus' camp texted him asking to play.

“I think you played great,” Murray said at their joint news conference. “Like, she hasn’t played for a long time. First match, big court, a lot of people. It’s not easy. It was a great experience (to) play with Venus Williams. When am I going to get the chance to do that?"

Venus said she had “no plan to play. I saw the grass and I got excited ... I haven’t played in a year so you don’t know what you’re going to get."

The new pair's siblings — Serena Williams and Andy Murray — joined forces in mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2019 and reached the third round.

Five of Williams' major singles titles came at Wimbledon. She has also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with sister Serena, including six at the All England Club. In addition, she has two major titles in mixed doubles.

In Grand Slam tournaments, Jamie Murray has won two doubles titles and five mixed doubles titles.

Venus echoed her sister's post-match comments when asked what's in her future.

“You never know where I’ll pop up,” she said.