Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom

Source: Associated Press

The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been arrested and charged with killing her, police said on Saturday.

Azsia Johnson.

Azsia Johnson. (Source: Facebook)

Slain mother Azsia Johnson’s family identified suspect Isaac Argro as the baby’s father and said he routinely abused Johnson, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.

Argro, 22, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Johnson, 20, was shot around 8:30pm on Wednesday night (local time) near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The three-month-old in the stroller was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, police said.

