Watch: Cruise ship hits iceberg near Alaska

A Las Vegas family who was on a cruise ship that struck an iceberg in Alaskan waters says the impact sounded like a loud door being slammed. But they said they felt safe the entire time and are looking to return to a cruise.

They also got a viral video out of it.

Benjamin Talbott was hanging out with family when his brother, Anthony Romo, noticed something in the water and told him to take out his phone. Talbott recorded as the cruise ship struck the big chunk of iceberg.

"Then all sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I'm like, 'Well, what's going on?' And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I see is this an iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, Oh my God, we hit an iceberg," he said.

"It was like someone slamming a door, really? Like that's the biggest sound. We were like halfway down the ship. And so I guess when the first time, it just sounded like someone just slammed a big door," Romo added.

The family shared the video with other passengers. It eventually made it onto social media platforms where it's been viewed millions of times.

Norwegian Cruise Line say the ship was traveling to the Hubbard Glacier when it made hit the ice. The ship was turned around to Juneau, where it under went inspection. It was cleared to travel at lower speeds to Seattle by authorities. It arrived early morning Thursday (local time).

It will undergo repairs in Seattle.