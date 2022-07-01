NATO summit pledge to upscale forces slammed by Russia China

NATO faced rebukes from Moscow and Beijing on Thursday after it declared Russia a “direct threat” and that China posed “serious challenges ” to global stability.

US President Joe Biden, right, speaks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Source: Associated Press)

The western military alliance was wrapping up a summit in Madrid, where it issued a stark warning that the world has been plunged into a dangerous phase.

NATO leaders also formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, after overcoming opposition from Turkey.

If the Nordic nations’ accession is approved by the 30 member nations, it will give NATO a new 800-mile 1,300 km border with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Russia would have to “create the same threats for the territory from which threats against us are created” if the Nordic pair allowed NATO troops and military infrastructure onto their territory.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Putin's threats were “nothing new.”

“Of course, we have to expect some kind of surprises from Putin, but I doubt that he is attacking Sweden or Finland directly,” Kallas said.

China accused the alliance of “maliciously attacking and smearing” the country.

Its mission to the European Union said NATO “claims that other countries pose challenges, but it is NATO that is creating problems around the world.”

As the subject of Russia dominated the event, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine had brought “the biggest overhaul of our collective defence since the end of the Cold War.”

NATO heads of state gather during a round table meeting. (Source: Associated Press)

NATO member nations have given Ukraine billions in military and civilian aid to strengthen its resistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who addressed the summit by video link, asked for more.

He urged NATO to send modern artillery systems and other weapons, warning the leaders either provide Kyiv with the help it needed or “face a delayed war between Russia and yourself.”

At the summit, NATO leaders agreed to dramatically scale up military force along the alliance’s eastern flank, where countries from Romania to the Baltic states worry about Russia’s future plans.

They announced plans to increase the size of the alliance’s rapid reaction force, from 40,000 to 300,000 troops, by next year.

The troops will be based in their home nations but dedicated to specific countries in the east, where the alliance plans to build up stocks of equipment and ammunition.

US President Joe Biden, whose country provides the bulk of NATO’s firepower, announced a hefty boost in America’s military presence in Europe, including a permanent US base in Poland, two more Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, and two more F35 squadrons in the UK.

The expansion will keep 100,000 troops in Europe for the foreseeable future, up from 80,000 before the war in Ukraine began.

NATO's Chair of the Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, center left, speaks with German Foreign Minister. (Source: Associated Press)

Biden said Putin had believed NATO members would splinter after he invaded Ukraine, but the Russian leader got the opposite response.

“You’re gonna get the NATO-isation of Europe," Biden said.

"And that’s exactly what he didn’t want, but exactly what needs to be done to guarantee security for Europe.”

NATO’s new Strategic Concept addressed Bejing’s growing economic and military reach.

“China is not our adversary, but we must be clear-eyed about the serious challenges it represents,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO said that China “strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains” and warned of its close ties with Moscow.

The alliance said, however, that it remained “open to constructive engagement” with Beijing.

China shot back that NATO was a source of instability and vowed to defend its interests.

“Since NATO positions China as a ‘systemic challenge,’ we have to pay close attention and respond in a coordinated way. When it comes to acts that undermine China’s interests, we will make firm and strong responses,” its statement said.