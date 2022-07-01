Nadal advances in 4 sets as he eyes third Wimbledon title

Rafael Nadal made it through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 11th time after getting past Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal in action against Ricardas Berankis. (Source: Associated Press)

The second-seeded Nadal looked far from his best at times but won on Centre Court in a match that finished under the roof after a rain delay during the fourth set.

It was the Spaniard's 307th Grand Slam match win, taking him past Martina Navratilova in fourth place on the all-time list, behind Roger Federerer (369), Serena Williams (365) and Novak Djokovic (330).

Nadal is looking for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, and third Wimbledon trophy.