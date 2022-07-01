Nadal advances in 4 sets as he eyes third Wimbledon title

Source: Associated Press

Rafael Nadal made it through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 11th time after getting past Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal in action against Ricardas Berankis.

Rafael Nadal in action against Ricardas Berankis. (Source: Associated Press)

The second-seeded Nadal looked far from his best at times but won on Centre Court in a match that finished under the roof after a rain delay during the fourth set.

It was the Spaniard's 307th Grand Slam match win, taking him past Martina Navratilova in fourth place on the all-time list, behind Roger Federerer (369), Serena Williams (365) and Novak Djokovic (330).

Nadal is looking for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, and third Wimbledon trophy.

Tennis

Popular Stories

1

Paid parental leave rises today

2

Family grieves for Malachi Subecz, 5, killed by 'monster'

3

NZ secures historic free trade deal with European Union

4

Young mum shot dead pushing stroller in New York

5

Amber Heard being investigated in 'ongoing' Aussie perjury case

Latest Stories

Russian forces abandon Ukraine's Snake Island

NZ red meat sector 'deeply disappointed' by EU free trade deal

Burnt Koru Lounge toast prompts Wellington Airport evacuation

Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83

Māori Health Authority: CEO planning for 'big transformation'

Related Stories

Spaniard beaten by ball-abuse penalty at Wimbledon

Andy Murray loses to Isner in his earliest Wimbledon exit

Britain's Emma Raducanu exits Wimbledon in second round

Nick Kyrgios admits to spitting at fan, calls line judge a 'snitch'