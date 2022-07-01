Kyrgios fined $16,000 for spitting towards Wimbledon fan

Source: Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios was fined US$10,000 ($NZ16,037) for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament.

Nick Kyrgios. (Source: Associated Press)

Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spat in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.

On Friday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offences.

The second-most money anyone was docked was US$5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.

Seven other men were penalised $3,000 each for either unsportsmanlike conduct or audible obscenity.

A total of five women have been fined. The highest amount was the US$4,000 for Daria Saville in the first round for racket or equipment abuse.

On Friday Kyrgios beat 26th-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

Tennis

