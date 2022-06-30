Young mum shot dead pushing stroller in New York

Source: Associated Press

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller in New York City, police said.

Handgun on black table.

Handgun on black table. (Source: istock.com)

The woman was near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street (near Central Park and the Guggenheim Museum) around 8.30pm when she was shot, police said in statement.

She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The three-month-old baby was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

“More guns in our city means more lives lost,” Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference at the site of the shooting.

“It means more babies crying, as those who love them lie dead.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

