Spaniard beaten by ball-abuse penalty at Wimbledon

Source: Associated Press

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has found an unusual way to lose a grand slam match. So unusual, he didn't quite know the rule that did him in.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. (Source: Associated Press)

Davidovich Fokina was given a point penalty by chair umpire Carlos Ramos for ball abuse and, because it came on match point, that ended the second-round contest against the Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely.

"I don't agree with it. That's crazy ... what a lousy way to end it," US tennis great John McEnroe told ESPN.

Vesely's 6-3 5-7 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 7-6 (10-7) triumph after nearly four hours of play at Court 17 moves him into the third round for the fifth time in eight trips to Wimbledon.

Davidovich Fokina had been cited for a different code violation earlier. When Ramos made the match-ending call, the 23-year-old world No.37 questioned the ruling, saying his two citations were for different infractions.

But that doesn't matter: Two such violations during one match result in a point being awarded to the opponent. This one happened to come right after Davidovich Fokina missed a forehand to give Vesely a 9-7 edge in the first-to-10-points, win-by-two final-set tiebreaker.

So Davidovich Fokina, who eliminated No.7 seed Hubert Hurkacz in another fifth-set tiebreaker in the first round on Monday, is out of the men's singles draw at Wimbledon.

Vesely will next face 30th-seeded Tommy Paul after the American cruised past French veteran Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-4 6-1.

Tennis

Popular Stories

1

'Pressure' on health system on eve of major overhaul - Little

2

Travis Barker hospitalised with pancreatitis - report

3

NZ names Proud Boys as terrorist entity

4

Hannah Clarke's 'astounding' bravery during murderous attack hailed

5

Debutant Fainga'anuku to start as All Blacks named for Ireland

Latest Stories

Opinion: Scott Barrett decision turns focus back on past ABs' failures

NZ to stay at Orange, Covid reinfection rules change

Woman who murdered 5-year-old boy jailed for at least 17 years

Govt to provide masks for students, funding for ventilation

Simon O'Connor's abortion post 'gratuitous' - commentator

Related Stories

Andy Murray loses to Isner in his earliest Wimbledon exit

Britain's Emma Raducanu exits Wimbledon in second round

Nick Kyrgios admits to spitting at fan, calls line judge a 'snitch'

Serena Williams knocked out of Wimbledon by world number 115