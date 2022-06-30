Police evicting occupiers at Wellington's Māhanga Bay

Police are evicting a group who have been at Wellington's Māhanga Bay since the occupation of Parliament.

Police at Wellington's Māhanga Bay. (Source: 1News)

In a statement, police said anyone who refused to leave would be arrested.

"We have made it clear to the occupiers that they cannot stay where they are, and we expect them to have made plans to leave Māhanga Bay."

A trespass notice was issued to the occupiers on May 24 and took effect on the evening of May 25, police said.

Numbers at Māhanga Bay swelled in the days after the anti-mandate occupation at Parliament ended in March.

In April, the Department of Conservation said it was investigating after people at the bay allegedly "skinned and partially ate" a seal.

Police said they were working with other government agencies to try and reach a peaceful resolution and provide people with support if they needed it once they left Māhanga Bay.