Hannah Clarke's 'astounding' bravery during murderous attack hailed

A coroner investigating the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her children recognised the mother's "astounding" bravery, saying it was unlikely anyone could have stopped Rowan Baxter's murderous plans.

An inquest is hearing if anything could be done to stop Clarke and her children dying at the hands of her estranged partner. (Source: Nine)

Jane Bentley's voice broke as she finished delivering her findings in a Southport court on Wednesday following a hearing in March.

The coroner said Baxter was not mentally ill, but a "master of manipulation".

"I find it unlikely that any further actions taken by police officers, service providers, friends or family members could have stopped Baxter from ultimately executing his murderous plans," she added.

Bentley said Baxter made appointments for counselling and with doctors that were designed to help him contest a domestic violence order and get what he wanted from the Family Court process.

He understood the extent of the atrocities he committed before killing himself "in a final act of cowardice".

Bentley said police training required "immediate attention" to prevent similar deaths occurring.

Her recommendations included a five-day face-to-face training program for specialist domestic violence police officers "as a matter of urgency", a mandatory face-to-face domestic violence module for all officers and state government funding provided urgently for men's behaviour change programs in prisons and communities.

She also called for a multi-disciplinary specialist domestic violence police station to be trialled for a year.

The station should include specialist officers including a detective, a support worker, a lawyer to advise police and victims, and representatives from the departments of child safety, housing and health.

Bentley found there were missed opportunities to hold Baxter accountable for actions like breaching the DVO, but overall Ms Clarke was dealt with appropriately by officers.

Daughter's bravery

Sue Clarke fought back tears, responding to the coroner saying her daughter's "bravery was astounding".

"Yes, I think he (Baxter) underestimated how much a mother will fight and how strong a mother is," she told reporters.

"He didn't love the children like she did. He had no idea what a mother will do."

Clarke's parents said more specialist domestic violence education was what they had been calling for.

Sue Clarke described the multi-disciplinary police station as a potential "game changer".

"If women can understand what they can charge people with and what risk they are at, just all the different services working together - I think it's a dream," she said.

Hannah Clarke and her children (Source: Supplied)

Asked if the findings closed a difficult chapter for them, Lloyd Clarke said they would not stop until the recommendations were adopted nationally.

"It hasn't ended yet," he added. "It is an uncomfortable conversation that we have started...but we all need to keep this conversation 100 per cent going."

Sue Clarke added: "We believe we need a lot more education, not just for Queensland but for every state in Australia - it's not just a Queensland problem.

"Hopefully with education no one will fail to see that risk again."

Clarke was leaving her parents' home in Brisbane's Camp Hill suburb to take Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three, to school when estranged husband Baxter forced his way into her vehicle on February 19, 2020.

Horrific attack

The 44-year-old - who had a container of petrol, a knife and a lighter - told Ms Clarke to drive before pouring petrol on her and the children.

Clarke pulled up, screaming for help, when she saw a man hosing his car in a driveway.

Baxter held her in a bear hug, then ignited the fuel with the lighter.

The car immediately exploded in flames.

The children died almost immediately from inhalation of fumes and burns, while the two adults got out the car.

Bentley said Ms Clarke had non-survivable burns, but bravely spoke to witnesses and police officers at the scene, telling what Baxter had done and asking about her "babies".

Baxter grabbed a knife from the car, stabbing himself in the heart, dying nearby.

Clarke, 33, died that day in hospital.

Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said earlier on Wednesday she hoped the legacy of the inquest will be "a much stronger system".

"When we hear about these horrific murders and we have to do more to prevent (them from) happening," she told 4BC radio.