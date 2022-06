Two-time champion Andy Murray’s second-round loss to John Isner is his earliest exit from Wimbledon.

Andy Murray pictured during his match against John Isner at Wimbledon. (Source: Associated Press)

The 6-foot-10 American beat Murray 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4, hitting 36 aces and 82 winners.

Murray had never lost before the third round at the All England Club. The 35-year-old Scot won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016.

Fellow Brit in the women's draw Emma Raducanu lost in the second round today.